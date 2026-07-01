Salina Symphony Announces “Music for All”

The Salina Symphony announces its upcoming “Music for All” season, featuring a diverse lineup of concerts that celebrate the joy, beauty, and connection of live orchestral music.

“This season, we celebrate the many ways music connects us,” said Yaniv Segal, music director and conductor. “From Gershwin and Ellington to Beethoven and Rachmaninoff, from The Nutcracker to the music of Harry Potter and Star Wars, our concerts offer something for everyone to enjoy and discover together.” Mainstage Season

Kick off the season Oct. 11 with Rhythm & Soul, a spirited celebration of American music, featuring a jubilant orchestral opener and a fiery, Latin-inspired violin concerto featuring Risa Hokamura. The journey continues with Duke Ellington’s monumental Black, Brown and Beige and Gershwin’s sparkling An American in Paris, celebrating a jazz-infused world of sound and rhythm. Together, these works paint a rich, dynamic portrait of American creativity.

Passion and virtuosity take center stage Nov. 8 for Rach & Rhapsody as Afro-Cuban jazz sensation Nachito Herrera returns to Salina with his signature flair. Michael

Schachter’s Being and Becoming, written for the centennial of Rhapsody in Blue, bridges classical elegance and jazz rhythms. On the second half, Rachmaninoff’s soul-stirring Piano Concerto No. 2 will come to life through Herrera’s electrifying performance, an unforgettable showcase of power and brilliance.

Enter the world of childlike imagination Dec. 12 & 13 with Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet, The Nutcracker. This beloved story of a young girl’s Christmas Eve dream never fails to touch the heart and is sure to create a lasting memory for the whole family. Enjoy a magical experience watching Clara and the Nutcracker grace the stage as the Salina Symphony and more than 80 dancers under the direction of Ballet Salina bring Tchaikovsky’s masterful score to life!

From tranquil landscapes to monumental sound, the Jan. 17 Nature and Grandeur concert begins with Beethoven’s gently unfolding “Pastoral” Symphony, a heartfelt tribute to nature that captures birdsong, flowing streams, and the quiet joy of the countryside. From this serene opening, the program expands in scale and intensity as Saint-Saëns’ beloved Organ Symphony pairs lush orchestral color with the awe-inspiring sound of the organ, building to a soaring, majestic finale.

Join us March 7 when Film and Fantasy: A Night at the Movies showcases the unforgettable music behind our favorite films, where epic heroes and magical worlds come alive. Thrilling music from The Dark Knight and Jurassic Park set the stage alongside iconic themes from Back to the Future, Star Wars, and Game of Thrones. From the wizarding world of Harry Potter to the timeless magic of The Wizard of Oz to the superhero thrills of Spider-Man, this program will take audiences on an adventure through the high energy soundtracks that define modern cinema.

The season will close May 2 with Mist & Mystery, highlighting the virtuosity and interplay of music for two solo violins when Will Haapaniemi & Heidi Han join the Symphony as guest artists. The concert will also feature the incredible imagery of National

Geographic photographer Jim Richardson’s exploration of the Hebrides alongside Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, “Fingal’s Cave.” Elgar’s Enigma Variations will anchor the second half, offering 14 richly drawn musical portraits full of intrigue, charm, and emotional depth.

Encore Performances

Celebrate the spirit of America Oct. 3 at the Homewood Suites Courtyard with Salute to America, an evening of vibrant music featuring the bold sounds of the Salina Symphony Brass Quintet alongside the dynamic energy of the McPherson College Jazz Band. From patriotic favorites to jazz-inspired flair, this chamber concert offers a lively and memorable start to the fall season. This concert will also be performed Oct. 2 at the Brown Grand Theatre in Concordia.

Step back into the golden age of cinema April 23 at McPherson Opera House and April 24 at Theatre Salina with a Silent Film Night featuring Buster Keaton’s masterpiece, The General. Accompanied by live orchestra, the playful score brings new energy to this classic comedy, perfectly matching Keaton’s daring stunts and deadpan humor. Experience the magic of film and music in a night of laughter, adventure, and cinematic nostalgia.

Season Tickets on Sale Now! BOGO for New Subscribers!

Season tickets to all six mainstage concerts are available starting at $240. The Symphony is once again offering buy-one, get-one free season tickets for first-time subscribers.

Tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309, online at salinasymphoy.org, or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre. Single tickets to individual concerts will go on sale Sept. 1st.

About the Salina Symphony

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact the Symphony Office at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.