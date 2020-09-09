Salina Symphony Announces Music Director Finalists

The Salina Symphony announces five finalists for the position of Music Director and Conductor. A search committee composed of board members, musicians and staff began a national search in January with more than 100 initial applicants. Each of the finalists will present a concert during the Symphony’s 2021-2022 season.

“We are excited to introduce the finalists for the Music Director of the Salina Symphony,” said Kyle Campbell, search committee chair and board vice president. “In addition to being very professionally accomplished, each candidate possesses a high level of enthusiasm about the opportunities presented by the Salina Symphony and the greater Salina community.”

The finalists for the position of Music Director are as follows:

Yaniv Attar: Music Director of the Bellingham (WA) Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, and Artistic Partner of Northwest Sinfonietta (WA)

Mélisse Brunet: Music Director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic and Director of Orchestral Activities/Assistant Professor at Appalachian State University (NC)

Devin Patrick Hughes: Music Director of the Boulder (CO) Symphony and Music Director of the Arapahoe (CO) Philharmonic

Yaniv Segal: Assistant Conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Co-Founder of the Chelsea (NY) Symphony

Vlad Vizireanu: Music Director of the Knox Galesburg (IL) Symphony and Founder/Executive Director of the New Impulse Music Festival (CA)

“We’re thrilled with the caliber of our finalists,” said Adrienne Allen, executive director. “Each candidate is highly skilled at conducting as well as being charismatic, inspiring and highly partnership oriented.”

During the search season, the community will have the opportunity to provide feedback throughout a week of events culminating in a concert conducted by each candidate. The full 2021-2022 season schedule will be announced next summer.

“This has been an exciting process as we envision the next chapter of the Salina Symphony’s history,” said Gabe Grant, Salina Symphony board president. “We look forward to introducing each of our candidates to the community as we seek to find the best partner for our musicians, board, staff and patrons in achieving the Symphony’s mission and charting a course for the next era of the organization.”

Read more about the finalists at www.salinasymphony.org.