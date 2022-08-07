Salina Summer Winding Down

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down. Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park will soon be closing for the season.

After closing Sunday evening, the water park will be closed all week, Monday through Friday. Kenwood Cove will be unable to open due to staffing issues. The will be unable to be open Monday through Friday due to so many of their staff moving to college and preparing for school to start.

Kenwood Cove will be open on August 13th and 14th for its last weekend of the summer.

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 15th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned. The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include: