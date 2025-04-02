Salina Subaru Dealership Established

A new name arises in a long-established car dealership in Salina.

On Wednesday, Salina Subaru celebrated their establishment with community members in a ribbon cutting event.

General Manager Jayme Hoover tells KSAL News Midway Motors (Car Dealer and Franchise in McPherson) purchased Money Automotive in December of 2024, which then became Salina Subaru. He stated they kept the same staff of employees when it was acquired and plan on adding more inventory, upgrading the facility and remodeling the service department.

During a speech at the event, Hoover took a moment to recognize the staff at Salina Subaru.

“When Midway Motors purchased Money Automotive, we were able to keep every employee and its just a huge testament to how tight-knit this group is here with us” said Hoover.

Car dealerships have had a rich history at 2222 S. 9th in Salina. In 1973, Warta Buick arrived in town and was purchased by Money Automotive in 2008. Money Automotive was then bought by Midway Motors on December of 2024.

The grand opening of Salina Subaru took place last week and Hoover commented they have sold a good amount cars already. Salina Subaru became the 8th dealership owned by Midway Motors.

Salina Subaru is located on 2222 S. 9th St.

To visit their website, go to https://www.salinasubaru.com/