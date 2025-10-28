Salina Students Awarded Funded Research

Two students from Salina are among thirty-three Kansas State University students are getting funded research experiences thanks to the College of Arts and Sciences ‘ Undergraduate Research Award program.

According to K-State Kieran Boeger and Jillian DeVoe are among award recipients who will conduct faculty-mentored research projects and receive $1,500 scholarships from the college.

“These paid research experiences help students deepen their expertise, practice the concepts they learn in class, and prepare for careers and graduate school,” said Chris Culbertson, dean of the college. “We are committed to providing our students with research and creative opportunities and financial support to make them more attainable.”

The students’ research areas span the physical, natural, social and behavioral sciences as well as the arts and humanities. They are studying topics including cancer therapeutics, fish spawning influences, music’s impact on athlete performance, how individuals experience solitude, the use of dance to improve movement skills, the impact of nitric oxide on microbial competition and the impact of supportive workplace relationships outside of work.

Undergraduate Research Awards offered multiple times per year, spring application deadline Nov. 1

The awards are competitive and offered three times a year, with applications due May 1 for fall, Nov. 1 for spring and March 1 for summer. All undergraduate students enrolled in any of the college’s 46 majors and secondary majors are eligible to apply.

Applications for spring are being accepted now through Nov. 1. More information is on the college’s Student Research and Creative Inquiry Opportunities webpage .

Summer award recipients

The following students received Undergraduate Research Awards for summer 2025:

Allison Ricker, sophomore in fisheries, wildlife, conservation and environmental biology, Ellinwood, mentored by Loretta Johnson, professor of biology; Robin Imbeau, junior in history, Lawrence, mentored by Mary Kohn, professor of English and director of the Chapman Center for Rural Studies.

From Manhattan: Ayianna Bailey, senior in medical microbiology and medical laboratory science, mentored by Vanessa Ante, assistant professor of biology; Samuel Gido, senior in mathematics and computer science, mentored by Natalia Rojkovskaia, professor of mathematics; Aaliyah Nance, freshman in music education, mentored by Julie Pentz, professor of dance; and Kendal Palmgren, senior in human health biology, mentored by Michael Veeman, associate professor of biology;

Brett McLeland, senior in chemistry, Pretty Prairie, mentored by Patricia Calvo, associate professor of chemistry.

From out of state: Destinee Shaffer, sophomore in medical biochemistry, Peculiar, Missouri, mentored by Julie Pentz, professor of dance.

Fall award recipients

The following students received Undergraduate Research Awards for fall 2025:

Viv Nguyen, junior in physics and mechanical engineering, Dodge City, mentored by Dinh-Liem Nguyen, professor of mathematics; Mark Rack, senior in psychology and social work, Hays, mentored by Natalie Barlett, teaching assistant professor of psychology; Sara See, senior in fine arts, Holcomb, mentored by Julie Pentz, professor of dance; Ibrahim Ciftci, senior in medical biochemistry, mentored by Ryan Rafferty, associate professor of chemistry, and Aspen Tallent, junior in music education, mentored by Ruth Gurgel, associate professor of music education, both from Manhattan; Sarah Musser, junior in kinesiology, dance and pre-physical therapy, Newton, mentored by Julie Pentz, professor of dance; Nalen Rangarajan, senior in mathematics and computer science, Olathe, mentored by Pietro Poggi-Corradini, professor of mathematics; Luke Hebert, sophomore in mathematics and mechanical and nuclear engineering, Osawatomie, mentored by David Auckly, university distinguished professor of mathematics.

Carter Oliver, sophomore in biology and gerontology, mentored by Heather Bailey, associate professor of psychology, and Payton Henderson, senior in biology and integrated health studies, mentored by Katsura Asano, professor of biology, both from Overland Park; Kieran Boeger, senior in psychology and dance, mentored by Kate Digby, associate professor of dance, and Jillian DeVoe, senior in psychology and gerontology, mentored by Shalene Allen, assistant professor of psychology, both from Salina; Caden Massey, junior in life sciences, Spring Hill, mentored by Katsura Asano, professor of biology; Emma Edwards, junior in biochemistry and chemical science, Stilwell, mentored by Ryan Rafferty, associate professor of chemistry; and Brenden Draney, senior in chemical engineering, mentored by Patricia Calvo, associate professor of chemistry, and Marian Hernandez, junior in psychology, mentored by Shalene Allen, assistant professor of psychology, both from Wichita.

From out of state: Hera Hessenius, senior in piano performance and biology, mentored by Slawomir Dobrzanski, professor of piano, and Wynnstan Hessenius, sophomore in physics, mentored by Slawomir Dobrzanski, professor of piano, both from Sahuarita, Arizona; Josie Anderson, senior in music education, Harrisonville, Missouri, mentored by Ruth Gurgel, associate professor of music education; Zach Davis, senior in mathematics, St. Louis, Missouri, mentored by Lizaveta Ihnatsyeva, associate professor of mathematics; Blake Hoelting, junior in medical microbiology, Kenesaw, Nebraska, mentored by Sonny Lee, associate professor of biology; Aly Youngers, senior in history and philosophy, Cary, North Carolina, mentored by Phil Tiemeyer, associate professor of history; and Gracie Toman, senior in psychology, San Antonia, Texas, mentored by Natalie Barlett, teaching assistant professor of psychology.

From out of the country: Ishika Thakur, senior in chemical engineering, Bihar, India, mentored by Patricia Calvo, associate professor of chemistry.