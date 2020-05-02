Salina Student Awarded Kassebaum Scholarship

Kansas State University has awarded Kassebaum Scholarships to five high school seniors, including one from Salina.

The scholarship competition was held earlier this semester. K-State received a significant number of applications, and a selection committee chose seven student finalists to interview for the Kassebaum Scholarship. Of those interviewed, William Bannister, a senior from Manhattan High School, Manhattan; Ethan Brown, a senior from Salina Central High School, Salina; Nicholas Saia, a senior from Olathe Northwest, Olathe; Bryce Smith, a senior from Lawrence High School, Lawrence and Jade Valdez-Gomez, a senior from Garden City High School, Garden City were chosen to receive a $5,000 scholarship.

Named in honor of former Kansas Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker, the Kassebaum Scholarship recognizes students, whose academic and extracurricular achievements reflect the potential for and desire to make a difference through energetic leadership in the public service arena.

The Kassebaum Scholarship has been awarded to 125 students since its inception in 2001. K-State leads all public universities in Truman, Rhodes, Goldwater and Udall scholars. Often recipients of these prestigious scholarships come from the Kassebaum Scholarship program.

Finalists for Kansas State University’s Kassebaum Scholarship include the following high school seniors:

Peyton Froome, a senior from Salina South High School, Salina and Colleen Fulton, a senior from Loup City High School, Loup City, Nebraska.

About the scholarship:

The Kassebaum Scholarship is named in honor of Nancy Landon Kassebaum Baker, who served the state of Kansas in the U.S. Senate from 1978-1997. To honor her long and respected career in the public sector, the Kassebaum Scholarship seeks to recognize students who aspire to careers in public service. Up to five students receive this award annually.

For the purpose of this award, we define careers in public service as professional work for nonprofit organizations and/or for government at any level. This award seeks to attract outstanding students, regardless of major, whose academic and extracurricular achievements reflect the potential for and desire to make a difference through energetic leadership in the public service arena.

Finalists will be selected by a committee of campus and community leaders and are required to participate in an on-campus interview. The interview and recognition event will include a luncheon and other special activities. Parents and family members are encouraged to attend.

Freshman year award

$5,000 (nonrenewable)

Other benefits

Recipients have the opportunity to work with our assistant dean for prestigious scholarships to apply for the Truman Scholarship and additional prestigious scholarships.