Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 42 °

Salina Stadium to Light Up For Seniors

Todd PittengerApril 24, 2020

Schools across the country have been choosing an evening to turn on their stadium lights to honor graduating seniors. They have been turning on lights at 8:20 for 20 minutes as a way to honor the graduating seniors.

8:20 PM in military time is 20:20. The lights are turned on at 20:20 for 20 minutes to honor the 2020 seniors.

Salina will join the effort tonight.

Salina Stadium Lights will be turned on 8:20 tonight for 20 minutes to honor our graduating 2020 Seniors from both Salina Central and Salina South.

Officials say this is not meant to be a social gathering.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Stadium to Light Up For Seni...

Schools across the country have been choosing an evening to turn on their stadium lights to honor gr...

April 24, 2020 Comments

Protestors Rally Against Kansas Sta...

COVID-19 Top News

April 24, 2020

Chiefs Select LSU Running Back Clyd...

Sports News

April 23, 2020

Broncos select WR Jerry Jeudy with ...

Sports News

April 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Still Stead...
April 23, 2020Comments
$600 Unemployment Compens...
April 23, 2020Comments
DCF Partners with Local A...
April 23, 2020Comments
USD 305 Prepping for Hybr...
April 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH