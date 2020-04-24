Salina Stadium to Light Up For Seniors

Schools across the country have been choosing an evening to turn on their stadium lights to honor graduating seniors. They have been turning on lights at 8:20 for 20 minutes as a way to honor the graduating seniors.

8:20 PM in military time is 20:20. The lights are turned on at 20:20 for 20 minutes to honor the 2020 seniors.

Salina will join the effort tonight.

Salina Stadium Lights will be turned on 8:20 tonight for 20 minutes to honor our graduating 2020 Seniors from both Salina Central and Salina South.

Officials say this is not meant to be a social gathering.