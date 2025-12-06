Salina South Wins Double Header Against Haysville Campus

The Salina South Lady Cougars defeated the Haysville Campus Colts 41-28 and Salina South made some crucial free throws to win in the boys contest 52-46.

Girls Contest

Haysville Campus 28

Salina South 41

Salina South led after the end of every quarter and while the Lady Cougars shot many 3 pointers, they crashed the glass effectively to beat Haysville Campus. The Lady Cougars only made 7, 3 point baskets in the ball game but missed many of their other attempts. Campus did a solid job of making sure the Cougars could not get the ball in the paint. If the ball did reach the paint, they double, sometime triple team Paityn Fritz when she got the basketball. The defense from Campus forced the Cougars to shoot from outside and hit just enough to pull ahead of the Colts.

Elle Barth had 12 points on the night, all coming from behind the arc and she scored in every quarter. The only other player to hit from beyond the arc was Brylee Moss who ended with 11 points and had 3, 3 point baskets. However, Paityn Fritz was the leading scorer with 13 points, with 9 of them coming in the first half. Isabelle Maxton, Lauren Crow, Promyce McNeal and Sophie Daily all played solid minutes off the bench. For Campus, they struggled with multiple players in foul trouble. Starters Kayla Frost, Emerleigh Cooper and Addison Wood were affected by foul trouble. Wood did foul out in the final quarter. Cooper and Wood both had 7 points on the night for the Lady Colts. Salina South was effective in transition, knocking the ball away and Campus struggled to get a flow on offense.

With the victory, Salina South improved to 2-1 on the young season and have now won 2 straight. They will take on Arkansas City on Tuesday night. Campus will play Goddard Eisenhower.

Boys Contest

Haysville Campus 46

Salina South 52

The Cougars in the boys contest led after the end of every quarter. Haysville Campus was down 16 points at halftime and were able to cut the lead to 5 at the end of the third quarter. Salina South held on to win despite a strong effort from the Colts. The game was a very physical one. In the first quarter there were a total of 16 fouls called. The game progressed with a lot less fouls in each of the other 3 quarters but multiple players had to deal with foul trouble. The fouls affected Campus the most. Jagger Starbird for the Colts fouled out at the end of the contest. Kaden Williams and Ja’Miyas Caldwell both finished the night with 4 fouls. Kobie Henley for the Cougars picked up 2 quick fouls in the first quarter but did not pick up another foul the rest of the night.

Salina South was up by 19 points at one point in the game but some crucial free throw shooting kept the lead manageable in the 4th quarter. Jalen Cheeks off the bench hit 2 huge free throws. Easton Wilcox and Gavin Devoe also knocked down each of their 4 free throws in the final period to seal the win. Jaxon Myers ended the night with 13 points and scored in every quarter. Easton Wilcox finished with 11 and Kobie Henley with 10. For the Colts, Tamarien Moore led all scorers with 14 points and played a pivotal role in the Colts’ success. Javyn Caldwell had 13 points and Jalen Clark had 11 with 9 coming in the second half.

Salina South improved to 3-0 on the season and have been impressive to watch. They will take on Arkansas City on Tuesday. The Haysville Campus Colts fell to 1-2 on the year and will play Goddard Eisenhower next week.