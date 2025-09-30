Salina South Welcomes Head Boys Tennis Coach Michael Ethridge

Salina South High School would like to welcome Michael Ethridge as the new head boys’ tennis coach,

pending board approval.

Coach Ethridge is a 2009 graduate of Salina Central High School, where he was a key member of a tennis program that won four consecutive state championships. Since then, he has remained active in both education and athletics, currently serving as a paraeducator at Salina Central HS.

Coach Ethridge brings valuable coaching experience to Salina South. He spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the girls tennis team at Salina South Middle School, and is currently an assistant coach for the Salina Central High School girls team. In addition, he works as a tennis professional at Genesis Health Clubs, where he develops players of all ages and levels.

“I am truly honored to be named the Head Boys’ Tennis Coach at Salina South High School. Tennis has been an important part of my life, and I’m excited to share my experiences and passion with the Cougars. I look forward to building a strong program and helping our players succeed both on and off the

court.” -Coach Ethridge