Salina South Sweeps Abilene for First Wins of Season

Pictured is Abilene Junior, Heath Hoekman. It is a file photo from Monday’s Jamboree. Image courtesy of Brad Anderson

In a battle of State teams from a year ago, the Abilene Cowboy baseball team opened the season Friday night against Salina South. For the Cougars, it was their second double-header of the season. They opened they season with a pair of losses to Junction City.

GAME 1: SALINA SOUTH 6 ABILENE 1

ABILENE: Salina South picked up their first win of the season in a dominant performance over the Cowboys Friday night. The Cougars got an impressive performance from Senior Pitcher, Jace Humphrey. He pitched 6 innings, allowed no runs, gave up 1 hit, struck out 6 and walked 2 batters. He also reached base twice and his courtesy runner Armane Redmond, scored twice for him. The pitching performance was impressive considering Abilene scored 20 runs a double-header sweep last season.

Salina South scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning. Caden Stauffer walked and scored on an error and Redmond scored on a sac fly from Aiden Speilman. The Cougars added 2 more runs in the 3rd inning. Humphrey and Wyatt Breeden reached base on back-to-back singles. They were drove in on a single from Speilman. Salina South then added their final 2 runs in the 6th inning on a 2 out double by Grant Williams. He drove in Speilman and Landon Hoffman.

Abilene Junior, Heath Hoekman, came up with the only hit on a double in the 2nd inning. He reached base safely in all three at-bats and scored the Cowboys only run in the 7th inning against Cougar Pitcher, Caden Staufer.

Players of the Game

Abilene Junior, Heath Hoekman

Salina South Senior, Jace Humphrey

GAME 2: SALINA SOUTH 7 ABILENE 6

ABILENE: In the nightcap, Salina South held on for the victory. The Cougars raced out to a 6-0 lead in the 3rd inning but Abilene was able to tie it up in the 6th. Salina South was able to get the winning run across in the top of the 7th.

The Cougars got a big game at the plate from leadoff man Yaden Montanez. The Sophomore went 3-4 with 2 runs scored and a RBI. Speilman also was productive at the plate. He went 2-3 and knocked in 2 runs. Salina South Sophomore, Caden Stauffer, pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed just 1 earned run. Junior, Landon Huffman, pitched the final 2 2/3 innings in the win

Abilene got 2 hits from Lane Hoekman, Ethan Evans and Nolan Wilkens in the loss. Hoekman drove in 2 runs while Evans and Wilkens each had 1 RBI.

Salina South (2-2) will host Wichita South on Monday. Abilene (0-2) will travel to Concordia on Friday.

Players of the Game

Salina South Sophomore – Yaden Montanez

Abilene Junior – Lane Hoekman