Salina South Fights Back But Falls Short Against Maize South

FINAL:

SALINA SOUTH 35

MAIZE SOUTH 38

Salina South was down 31-14 at the start of the fourth quarter but rattled off 21 unanswered points to take a 35-31 lead. Maize South would score with 57 seconds left to go in the game and would stop the Cougars on their next drive to win 38-35.

The Cougars got the ball first in the contest and had a 2 play 80 yard drive that was capped off by a 78 yard touchdown pass from QB Izzy Telles to Jaxon Myers. Maize South would respond with a 1 yard touchdown run from QB Reign Illian to tie the ballgame up at 7. Cougars would strike right back and retake the lead on a 10 yard touchdown pass from Telles to Jay’Brien Curtis. Maize South, however, had an answer as well as they scored on a 55 yard TD pass from Illian to Braxton Liby to tie the game up at 14.

After the Cougars were forced to punt on their next drive, Maize South took the lead on a 10 yard strike from Illian to Stratton Ebers. After some back and forth, Illian threw his first of 4 interceptions on the night, this one being to Jaxon Anthony, who had 3 of the 4 interceptions from Illian. Just before half, however, Maize South would increase their lead to 28-14 on a 43 yard touchdown pass from Illian to Liby.

Starting the third quarter, Maize South would extend their lead on a field goal from kicker Parker Grizzell. This would end up being the difference in the contest. After a couple other Cougar possessions ending in turnover on downs and a punt, Jaxson Anthony came up with his second interception but Salina South was not able to capitalize on the turnover.

On the first play of starting the fourth quarter, Illian was picked off by Caden Stauffer, who returned the interception 40 yards for a Salina South touchdown. This interception return for a touchdown put the Cougars right back in the game. Maize South would get the football back and Illain would throw another interception returned for touchdown this time by Jaxon Anthony for his third interception on the night. This made it a 31-28 Mavericks lead. After the Cougar defense forced Maize South to punt on their next possession, the Cougars relied heavily on RB Armane Redmond. The Cougars drive ended with a 7 yard touchdown run from Redmond to put the Cougars up 35-31.

With a 1:40 left in the game, Maize South put together an impressive drive that ended with an Illain 14 yard touchdown pass to Carson Cantu with 57 seconds left. The Cougars would get the ball back and pick up a couple first downs, but the drive ended on a 4th down interception as time expired.

It was an impressive effort from the Cougars, but they fell short on the road to the Maize South Mavericks. With the loss, the Cougars fell to 0-2, while the Mavericks improved to 2-0. The Cougars will be back in action on the road against Derby next week.