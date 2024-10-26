Salina South closes regular season in loss to Maize

The Salina South Cougars fell in their regular season finale on Friday night, as the Maize Eagles commanded a 57-0 win.

The Cougars opened the game by controlling possession of the football, with the offense holding possesion for nearly 10:30 minutes in the opening quarter. Despite limited opportunities, Maize took advantage of two big plays early to grab the game’s first score, a 4-yard touchdown run by RB Shannon Jones.

From there, South would hold strong against the Eagles’ potent offense, stopping Maize on a missed field goal midway through the second quarter. The Cougars would be unable to sustain their next drive, when Maize would then extend their slim lead.

After a short South punt, Maize QB Brayden Myovela would escape for a 48-yard touchdown run to extend the lead. Maize would convert their two-point attempt to lead 15-0 with 5:34 to go in the first half.

Four minutes later, Maize would add on, as Myovela connected with WR Conner Fuhrman on a 13-yard screen pass for another score. Again, Maize would convert the two-point try, extending their lead to 23-0.

A Mason Teague field goal with just one second left until the half would make it 26-0 Maize, putting the Eagles in complete control heading into the break.

In the second half, South would continue to struggle offensively, playing without its three top receivers, all out due to injury.

Maize would take advantage of a bruised up South squad, adding to their lead with a pair of scores in the third quarter.

Myovela would connect with WR Ryder Zimmerman for a 53-yard score early in the third quarter, followed up by a second field goal from Teague just a few minutes later.

The fourth quarter would also belong to Maize, as the Eagles struck three times in the closing minutes to pile onto the lead.

RB Elijah Cross would score on a 1-yard run in the opening minute of the 4th. Minutes later, backup QB Eli Ribaudo would find WR William Stanley for a 48-yard touchdown pass. And with less than two mintues to play, RB Malachi Leichner would rip off an impressive 41-yard touchdown run on what would become the final score of the night.

With the loss, Salina South falls to 1-7 on the season, and 1-5 in AVCTL-I play. Maize, who opened the season 0-4, have now put together four-striaght victories, entering the postseason at 4-4, and 4-2 in the AVCTL-I.

Next week, Salina South will take to the road for the opening round of the 5A playoffs. The Cougars will be the #13 seed in the 5A West, heading to Hutchinson for a rematch with the Salthawks, who defeated the Cougars in week 4, 47-0.

Maize will compete in the 6A playoffs, and will be the #7 seed in the 6A west, hosting Topeka-Washburn Rural in round one.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aidan Anderes

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Austin Kraft

SCORING

SALINA SOUTH (1-7, 1-5) – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 0

MAIZE (4-4, 4-2) – 7 – 19 – 10 – 21 / 57