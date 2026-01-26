Salina South Boys Reclaim SIT Crown With Dominant Win Over Great Bend

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

The Salina South boys basketball team is back on top in the Salina Invitational Tournament.

Five years after their last SIT title, the Cougars turned in a dominating performance Monday night in the weather-delayed championship game, knocking off Great Bend, 63-39, at Kansas Wesleyan’s Mabee Arena.

The top-seeded Cougars, who improved to 11-4, took the lead for good with a seven-point run to end the first quarter and blew it open with a big third period, never letting Great Bend back in it after halftime. The Panthers cut a 27-20 halftime deficit to four on a Jacob Hall 3-pointer after intermission, but South answered with an impressive 18-4 run that featured 3-pointers from Kobie Henley, Easton Wilcox and Sawyer Walker, a Gavin DeVoe traditional three-point play and a driving layup from Jaxon Myers.

South, which had two starters out with the flu the week before the tournament, benefitted from a two-day delay following Friday’s 58-53 semifinal victory over Salina Central. Henley, who missed the first-round victory over Wichita South on Thursday and played sparingly off the bench in the Central game, came back with a vengeance in the championship, leading a balanced Cougar attack with 13 points.

The Cougars also got 11 points each from most valuable player Gavin DeVoe and Easton Wilcox, another all-tournament pick. Wilcox made three of his four 3-point attempts while DeVoe led the team with eight rebounds. Jaxon Myers was South’s third all-tournament pick and finished with six points, plus some nifty assists.

South shot 52.3%, including a torrid 8 of 11 for 72.7% from 3-point range. The Cougars held Great Bend to 37.2% and 3-for-17 from beyond the arc.

No. 3 seed Great Bend, which slipped to 8-7, got 13 points from Hall and nine from Cooper Ohnmacht. Both were named to the all-tournament team.

South is back in action Friday with a home game against Goddard Eisenhower.

SALINA INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

BOYS RESULTS

Thursday’s first round

At Salina Central

Buhler 63, Abilene 47

Salina Central 61, De Soto 57

At Salina South

Great Bend 54, Wamego 28

Salina South 64, Wichita South 53

Friday’s games

At Kansas Wesleyan

Semifinals

Great Bend 58, Buhler 49

Salina South 58, Salina Central 53

At Salina South

Consolation bracket

Wamego 57, Abilene 43

De Soto 59, Wichita South 57

Monday’s games

At Kansas Wesleyan

Third place

Salina Central 57, Buhler 54

Championship

Salina South 63, Great Bend 39

At Salina South

Seventh place

Wichita South 55, Abilene 39

Fifth place

Wamego 2, De Soto 0 (no contest)

GIRLS RESULTS

Thursday’s first round

At Salina Central

Wamego 58, Junction City 20

Salina Central 56, Buhler 24

At Salina South

Wichita East 76, Abilene 23

Salina 54, Great Bend 48

Friday’s games

At Kansas Wesleyan

Semifinals

Wichita East 59, Salina South 22

Wamego 43, Salina Central 34

At Salina South

Consolation bracket

Great Bend 60, Abilene 36

Buhler 46, Junction City 39

Monday’s games

At Kansas Wesleyan

Third place

Saliina Central 68, Salina South 50

Championship

Wichita East 69, Wamego 46

At Salina South

Seventh place

Abilene 70, Junction City 47

Fifth place

Buhler 48, Great Bend 33