Salina South Blown Out at Newton

The start of 2018 ended up being a difficult one for the Salina South boys’ basketball team as they were pounded at Newton, 77-55 in the first game back from winter break.

The Cougars started the game playing with the talented Newton squad, leading for most of the first quarter before Newton ended the period on an 8-0 run to take a 21-15 lead to the second quarter.

Turnovers and poor defense plagued South in the second stanza as Newton was led by Damarius Peterson and one of the top basketball prospects in the state, Ty Berry. Both paced the Railers on their way to a 42-24 lead at the break.

Berry would continue to showcase his talent in to the second half as the Railers’ sophomore guard blew past the South defense on his way to a 26-point night. However, Berry was not the only Railer with success. Alex Krogmeier hit four 3-pointers to finish with 18-points and Peterson finished with 16.

Salina South would get a good showing from a couple of freshmen, with A.J. Johnson leading the way with 12-points and Devon Junghans just missed out on his second-consecutive game in double-figures with nine.

Newton (4-4, 3-1 AVCTL-I) travels to Derby to take on the Panthers next, while Salina South (1-6, 1-4 AVCTL-I) starts a crucial week on Tuesday at Haysville-Campus on Y93.7.

Newton 58, SALINA SOUTH 30

Newton dominated the game from start to finish behind speed and pressure to beat the Salina South girls’ basketball team, 58-30.

Newton raced out to a 17-6 lead after one and ballooned the lead to 29-15 by halftime.

Salina South–who was without their top facilitator, Jacie Marcotte, who was out with an illness–could not handle the blitzing pressure of Newton and the Cougars turned the ball over 27 times on the night leading to easy baskets for Newton as they coasted to the easy win.

Newton (7-1, 3-1 AVCTL-I) was paced by four scorers in double-figures, including Jada Berry with 15-points to lead the way, DesiRay Kernal with 13, and Kyndal Bacon and Savannah Simmons with 12-points each.

Salina South (1-6, 0-5 AVCTL-I) had no scorers in double-figures but was led by Camdyn Schreiber’s 8-points.

Next week is a big week for both Salina South basketball squads as they play at Haysville-Campus on Tuesday and participate in the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge against Wichita North on Thursday. Both games can be heard on the home of the Cougars, Y93.7.