Salina South Alum Adrianna Franch Named to USWNT Olympics Roster

Pat StrathmanJune 23, 2021

Salina native Adrianna Franch is the only Kansas-born player to make a World Cup roster, men or women. After being selected to play for the United States women’s national soccer team, Franch went on to win a World Cup championship in 2019.

Now, Franch is the first women’s soccer Olympian from Kansas.

Portland Thorns FC goalkeeper and Salina South alum Franch will represent the USWNT in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Franch has been called up to back up presumptive starter Alyssa Naeher as the team looks to regain the goal medal.

Franch has made five international appearances for the US. She received her first start with the USWNT in 2019 in the SheBelieves Cup in a 2-2 draw against England.

The USWNT has played in the gold medal game of every Olympic Women’s Soccer Tournament until 2016 when they were defeated in the quarterfinal round by Sweden in a penalty kick shootout.

The Stars and Stripes will make up part of Group G with Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.

Schedule
July 21 – vs Sweden – 3:30 a.m. Central Time
July 24 – vs New Zealand – 6:30 a.m. Central Time
July 27 – vs Australia – 3:00 a.m. Central Time

