Salina Silvertones Forming for 2020

Todd PittengerFebruary 15, 2020

Adult singers are invited to join the Salina Silvertones Chorus with rehearsals beginning Monday, February 24 for the 2020 season.

The chorus’ 90-minute weekly rehearsals begin at 10 a.m. Monday on the second floor, Salina Senior Center, 245 N. 9th, Salina.  Director is Linda Collins, retired USD305 vocal music teacher. There is no charge to sing and music is provided.  Auditions and pre-enrollment are not required.

The chorus was formed in 1982 as the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Chorus and has been performing since, singing a variety of four-part music.  Singers perform semi-monthly at Salina long-term care homes from March through December and at area special events.

Interested new singers who want more information may leave a message and return phone number for Collins at the Senior Center, (785) 827-9818 during regular business hours.

