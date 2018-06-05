Salina Shock Ready for Second Year

With the temperatures heating up, so is the baseball.
The Salina Shock are ready for their second season in the Sunflower Collegiate League. The summer college baseball squad consists of 10 Kansas natives to go with players from five other states.
Two Salina products highlight this year’s bunch. Southeast of Saline product Bryce Banks and Salina Central Mustang Gleason Williams come back to town for the 30-game season. Banks is currently at Bethany College while Williams is transferring from Emporia State University to Kansas Wesleyan University.
The league features seven teams, all from the Sunflower State. Coach Michael Billinger believes the first year was successful with much more growth expected for the second season.
Salina opens the 2018 campaign Wednesday at Cheney. The Shock have their first home game at Dean Evans Stadium on Saturday, hosting Mulvane.
Roster
|First Name
|Last Name
|Hometown
|College LST YR
|Bryce
|Banks
|Salina, KS
|Bethany College
|Christian
|Dahncke
|Vienna, IL
|Webster University
|Drew
|Chesley
|Lincoln, NE
|University of Minnesota-Crookston
|Cooper
|Schlochtermeier
|Westmoreland, KS
|Cloud County CC
|Jeb
|Sauer
|Little River, KS
|Barton County CC
|Clay
|Durin
|Newman University
|Austin
|Hillhouse
|Wichita, KS
|Newman University
|Brayden
|Smith
|Great Bend, KS
|Butler County CC
|Gleason
|Williams
|Salina, KS
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jordan
|Kennedy
|Hooker, OK
|Seward County CC
|Greg
|Johnson
|Lonsdale, MN
|University of Minnesota-Crookston
|Dylan
|Lang
|McLoud, OK
|NOC-Tonkawa
|Wyatt
|Anderson
|Eskridge, KS
|Southeast Nebraska CC
|Nick
|Mennella
|Morehead City, NC
|Edward
|Scott
|Manhattan, KS
|Cloud County CC
|Adam
|Chesser
|Wichita, KS
|Friends University
|Jake
|Nielson
|Omaha, NE
|Seward County CC
|Hudson
|Stramel
|Winona, KS
|Colby CC
2018 Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Wed. June 6
|at Cheney
|7
|Fri. June 8
|at Hutchinson
|7
|Sat. June 9
|Mulvane
|6
|Sun. June 10
|Haven
|1
|Tue. June 12
|Wichita
|6
|Wed. June 13
|at Newton
|7
|Sat. June 16
|at Hutchinson
|7
|Sun. June 17
|at Mulvane
|6
|Tue. June 19
|Haven
|7
|Wed. June 20
|Cheney
|7
|Thu. June 21
|Newton
|7
|Fri. June 22
|Wichita
|6
|Tue. June 26
|Mulvane
|6
|Wed. June 27
|at Haven
|7
|Thu. June 28
|Cheney
|7
|Fri. June 29
|at Newton
|7
|Sat. June 30
|All-Star Game
|Tue. July 3
|at Hutchinson
|7
|Wed. July 4
|at Mulvane
|5
|Thu. July 5
|at Cheney
|7
|Fri. July 6
|at Wichita
|5
|Sat. July 7
|at Newton
|7
|Sun. July 8
|at Mulvane
|5
|Wed. July 11
|Hutchinson (DH)
|6
|Thu. July 12
|Cheney
|7
|Fri. July 13
|at Haven
|7
|Sat. July 14
|at Wichita (DH)
|2
|Sun. July 15
|Newton
|6
|Tue. July 17
|Haven
|7