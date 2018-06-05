Salina, KS

Salina Shock Ready for Second Year

Pat StrathmanJune 5, 2018

With the temperatures heating up, so is the baseball.

The Salina Shock are ready for their second season in the Sunflower Collegiate League. The summer college baseball squad consists of 10 Kansas natives to go with players from five other states.

Two Salina products highlight this year’s bunch. Southeast of Saline product Bryce Banks and Salina Central Mustang Gleason Williams come back to town for the 30-game season. Banks is currently at Bethany College while Williams is transferring from Emporia State University to Kansas Wesleyan University.

The league features seven teams, all from the Sunflower State. Coach Michael Billinger believes the first year was successful with much more growth expected for the second season.

Salina opens the 2018 campaign Wednesday at Cheney. The Shock have their first home game at Dean Evans Stadium on Saturday, hosting Mulvane.

Roster

First Name Last Name Hometown College LST YR
Bryce Banks Salina, KS Bethany College
Christian Dahncke Vienna, IL Webster University
Drew Chesley Lincoln, NE University of Minnesota-Crookston
Cooper Schlochtermeier Westmoreland, KS Cloud County CC
Jeb Sauer Little River, KS Barton County CC
Clay Durin Newman University
Austin Hillhouse Wichita, KS Newman University
Brayden Smith Great Bend, KS Butler County CC
Gleason Williams Salina, KS Kansas Wesleyan University
Jordan Kennedy Hooker, OK Seward County CC
Greg Johnson Lonsdale, MN University of Minnesota-Crookston
Dylan Lang McLoud, OK NOC-Tonkawa
Wyatt Anderson Eskridge, KS Southeast Nebraska CC
Nick Mennella Morehead City, NC
Edward Scott Manhattan, KS Cloud County CC
Adam Chesser Wichita, KS Friends University
Jake Nielson Omaha, NE Seward County CC
Hudson Stramel Winona, KS Colby CC

2018 Schedule

Date Location Time
Wed. June 6 at Cheney 7
Fri. June 8 at Hutchinson 7
Sat. June 9 Mulvane 6
Sun. June 10 Haven 1
Tue. June 12 Wichita 6
Wed. June 13 at Newton 7
Sat. June 16 at Hutchinson 7
Sun. June 17 at Mulvane 6
Tue. June 19 Haven 7
Wed. June 20 Cheney 7
Thu. June 21 Newton 7
Fri. June 22 Wichita 6
Tue. June 26 Mulvane 6
Wed. June 27 at Haven 7
Thu. June 28 Cheney 7
Fri. June 29 at Newton 7
Sat. June 30 All-Star Game
Tue. July 3 at Hutchinson 7
Wed. July 4 at Mulvane 5
Thu. July 5 at Cheney 7
Fri. July 6 at Wichita 5
Sat. July 7 at Newton 7
Sun. July 8 at Mulvane 5
Wed. July 11 Hutchinson (DH) 6
Thu. July 12 Cheney 7
Fri. July 13 at Haven 7
Sat. July 14 at Wichita (DH) 2
Sun. July 15 Newton 6
Tue. July 17 Haven 7

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

