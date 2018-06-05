Salina Shock Ready for Second Year

With the temperatures heating up, so is the baseball.

The Salina Shock are ready for their second season in the Sunflower Collegiate League. The summer college baseball squad consists of 10 Kansas natives to go with players from five other states.

Two Salina products highlight this year’s bunch. Southeast of Saline product Bryce Banks and Salina Central Mustang Gleason Williams come back to town for the 30-game season. Banks is currently at Bethany College while Williams is transferring from Emporia State University to Kansas Wesleyan University.

The league features seven teams, all from the Sunflower State. Coach Michael Billinger believes the first year was successful with much more growth expected for the second season.

Salina opens the 2018 campaign Wednesday at Cheney. The Shock have their first home game at Dean Evans Stadium on Saturday, hosting Mulvane.

Roster

First Name Last Name Hometown College LST YR Bryce Banks Salina, KS Bethany College Christian Dahncke Vienna, IL Webster University Drew Chesley Lincoln, NE University of Minnesota-Crookston Cooper Schlochtermeier Westmoreland, KS Cloud County CC Jeb Sauer Little River, KS Barton County CC Clay Durin Newman University Austin Hillhouse Wichita, KS Newman University Brayden Smith Great Bend, KS Butler County CC Gleason Williams Salina, KS Kansas Wesleyan University Jordan Kennedy Hooker, OK Seward County CC Greg Johnson Lonsdale, MN University of Minnesota-Crookston Dylan Lang McLoud, OK NOC-Tonkawa Wyatt Anderson Eskridge, KS Southeast Nebraska CC Nick Mennella Morehead City, NC Edward Scott Manhattan, KS Cloud County CC Adam Chesser Wichita, KS Friends University Jake Nielson Omaha, NE Seward County CC Hudson Stramel Winona, KS Colby CC

2018 Schedule