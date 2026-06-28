Salina Set to Celebrate America’s 250th

Salina is set to let freedom ring with a big celebration of the 250th anniversary of America. There will be two big days of activities. Friday, July 3rd, will feature an old fashioned celebration in the park, while Saturday, July 4th, will feature a spectacular fireworks display.

The All-American 4th of July / Play Day in the Park will get the Independence Day weekend started Friday afternoon. Oakdale Park will be the place to be from 4 pm – 7 pm to kick off the holiday weekend. The celebration will include:

Live Entertainment

Face Painting

Photo Booth

Old Fashioned Family-Friendly Game

FOAM

All-American Food

The All-American 4th of July / Play Day in the Park is free and open to all.

The fun moves Saturday to the Berkley Family Recreation Area for the Salina SkyFire fireworks spectacular, presented by JRI Hospitality, the City of Salina, and other local partners. Everyone is invited to come with friends and family and celebrate Independence Day at this free event.

Free parking will be available in the Berkley Family Recreation Area parking lots south of the fireworks launch area. Gates open at 7:00.

Among other things, KSAL News Director Todd Pittenger will be broadcasting live from the event.

The fireworks begin at 10:00, and will again be choregraphed to a very special patriotic music montage. The music can be heard on the Salina Meridian Media Radio stations this year including:

Y-93.7 – 93.7 FM

FM 104.9 – 104.9 FM

Newsradio 1150 KSAL – 1150 AM and 106.7 FM

The show will begin with a greeting from Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock before fireworks will fill the sky for about 20 minutes. The patriotic soundtrack includes everything from John Philips to Katy Perry.

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