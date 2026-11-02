Salina Science Event to Feature Astronaut

A NASAS Astronaut who piloted the Space Shuttle Columbia will host an event in Salina.

Students, families, and community members are invited to experience the excitement of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics at Liftoff to STEAM, a free community event taking place Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Centered around the motto “Hands On, Minds On, Future Ready,” Liftoff to STEAM will bring together local organizations, educators, and community partners to showcase the many ways STEAM learning connects to the world around us.

Organizers say the event will feature a special presentation by NASA astronaut Duane “Digger” Carey, an Air

Force veteran, who piloted the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2002 (STS-109).

Carey will share his experiences as an astronaut and offer attendees a firsthand look at the journey that took him to

space. Carey’s presentation will take place in Sam’s Chapel at 10 a.m.

Following Carey’s presentation, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will be invited to explore a STEAM Community Showcase in Muir Gym, where local organizations will provide interactive, hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and encourage learning through exploration and discovery. The showcase will give children, families, and community members an opportunity to try something new while learning about the people and organizations working to expand STEAM opportunities throughout the region. The Showcase will also feature giveaways (while supplies last), prizes, and food trucks with food available for purchase.

“We are very excited to have NASA astronaut Duane “Digger” Carey in Salina for a week to speak to students in the Salina Public Schools, culminating in our free community event, “LiftoD to STEAM.” Following Digger’s presentation, the community will have an opportunity to experience hands-on activities and learn how STEAM is used in careers across our community. STEAM encourages students to be curious, think critically, and see

how different subjects connect to the world around them, skills they can use in school and throughout their lives.”, said Pam Kraus, Liftoff to STEAM coordinator.

Liftoff to STEAM is made possible through a collaboration of community partners, including Salina Public Library, Kansas Wesleyan University, Smoky Hill Education Service Center, Fili Creative, STARBASE Salina, Earl Bane Foundation, and the Pat Mullen Fund of the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

The event is designed to be accessible to learners of all ages, with activities that encourage attendees to ask questions, experiment, create, and discover. Whether exploring a new technology, learning about space, or participating in a hands-on activity, Liftoff to STEAM aims to show that learning doesn’t have to stop when the classroom ends.

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