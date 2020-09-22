Salina Schools Earn Challenge Awards

The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force has named 92 schools, including three in Salina, as recipients of the 2019 Challenge Awards. According to USD 305 Cottonwood, Oakdale and Sunset elementary schools all received the honor.

The awards recognize Kansas schools that are making a notable difference in student achievement despite facing significant challenges in their school population. Since its inception in 2002, more than 1,700 awards have been presented to schools across the state.

“I congratulate the staff members for the innovations and hard work recognized by these awards,” said Linn Exline, USD 305 Superintendent. “This recognition reinforces the important work teachers do for our students and community every day.” Certificates of Merit were presented by Kansas State Board of Education member Deena Horst, District 6, at the September 22 special board of education meeting.

The Confidence in Public Education Task Force is a nonprofit corporation whose primary purpose is to strengthen confidence in Kansas public education and to increase awareness of the positive aspects of public education in the state. The Task Force was created in 1981.

Members of the Task Force include American Association of University Women; Kansas PTA; Kansas Association of School Boards; Kansas National Education Association; Kansas State Board of Education; Kansas State High School Activities Association; Kansas Partners in Education; League of Women Voters – Kansas; and United School Administrators of Kansas.

For more information about the three elementary schools receiving a Challenge Award, please visit usd305.com.