Salina Schools Cancel All Activities Through May 9th

Todd PittengerMarch 16, 2020

Salina public schools are cancelling all activities through May 9th.

According to the district, they have been monitoring the rapidly changing 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Based upon current guidance about limiting the size of groups all activities are canceled through May 9, 2020.

At this time, school is canceled for the week of March 1620 and students are encouraged to stay at home during this time. Everyone is asked to continue to work together, practice social distancing and good hygiene habits:

  • WASH hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
  • AVOID touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
  • AVOID contact with people who are sick.
  • STAY home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
  • COVER your mouth-nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

The health, safety and well-being of our community is the priority. District administrators remain in close contact with public health and education officials (KDHE, KSDE, Saline County Health Department), collaborating and complying with their guidance.

Salina Public Schools will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Check the district website @USD305.com for additional resources, updates and communications to families.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

