Salina Salvation Army Still Rebuilding

A Salina organization which provides a wide range of social and community services, including food assistance, community meals, disaster relief, emergency aid, and programs for families, children, and adults is still struggling to get back to normal operations a year after severe weather caused significant damage to its facility in North Salina.

In June of last year the Salvation Army in Salina experienced significant hail and rain damage to both its corps building on North Santa Fe and its thrift store at Fifth and Walnut Streets. The storms, including a hail storm and heavy rain, caused roof damage that allowed water to flood into the buildings. This caused damage to fixtures, clothing items, and other materials.

Both buildings had to be closed indefinitely for repairs. Lt. Luke Hirsch tells KSAL News it’s been a long, frustrating process trying to rebuild, and get back to full operations.

Hirsch says that currently the agency’s Community Meal Program, which serves free hot, nutritious meals, remains on pause. He hopes to get it up and running again sooner than later.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store is operational, but not yet back to the level Hirsch wants it to be at.

The ultimate goal is to transform the facility on North Santa Fe into a corps building and community center, which Hirsch says will be a big benefit to Salina, especially those living on the north side.