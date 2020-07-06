Salina Salvation Army Reopens Monday

A Salina organization which has been closed for the past week due to COVID-19 concerns is ready to reopen on Monday.

Back on June 25th the Salina Salvation Army closed its community center after several people connected to it tested positive for the virus.

According to the agency, most of the staff has tested negative. However, the five who are positive are in isolation and will remain there until cleared.

The temporary closure allowed the agency to clean the facility, and allowed all staff time to isolate.

On Monday, the community center will reopen. Produce distribution will resume, showers are available from 815- noon, and supper will be served from 4-5.

Drop in heat relief for homeless and those with out air resumes. The organization does have a few fans left.

Worship services are scheduled to resume on Sunday, July 12.