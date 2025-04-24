Salina Run Series Debuts This Year

Community race directors have come together to create a first-time ever Salina running series.

With the Love, Chloe Family Fun Run occurring this weekend, race directors in Salina have assembled to launch “Run Salina Series.” According to Co-Founder and Race Director for Salina Crossroads Marathon Daniel Craig, “Run Salina Series” is a collaborative effort of local organizations made to encourage the community to participate in multiple Salina running events.

“By participating in this series, you are making a big difference in the lives of many,” said Craig.

Participants who complete 5 of the 7 events, will receive an exclusive “Run Salina Series” shirt. Participation also turns into funding for the non-profits who are represented in these runs.

Participating races in 2025 include: