Salina Run Series Debuts This Year

Community race directors have come together to create a first-time ever Salina running series.
With the Love, Chloe Family Fun Run occurring this weekend, race directors in Salina have assembled to launch “Run Salina Series.” According to Co-Founder and Race Director for Salina Crossroads Marathon Daniel Craig, “Run Salina Series” is a collaborative effort of local organizations made to encourage the community to participate in multiple Salina running events.
“By participating in this series, you are making a big difference in the lives of many,” said Craig.
Participants who complete 5 of the 7 events, will receive an exclusive “Run Salina Series” shirt. Participation also turns into funding for the non-profits who are represented in these runs.
Participating races in 2025 include:
- Love, Chloe Fun Run – April 26-https://lovechloe.org/5k-run
- Smoky Hill River Run – June 14-https://www.srhc.com/riverrun/
- Run for the Hills – August 12-https://www.rollinghillszoo.org/news/run-for-the-hills
- CKF Family Fun Run – TBD-https://ckfaddictiontreatment.org/events/family-fun-run-for-recovery-breakfast/
- Fe for a Cure – September 20-https://www.srhealthfoundation.com/events/
- Salina Crossroads Marathon – November 8-https://www.runsalinacrossroads.com/
- Frosty Fun Run – November 22-https://www.bbbssalina.org/events.html
Those interested in the series or want more information, go to https://lovechloe.org/run-salina-series
Photo Courtesy of Daniel Craig, Salina Crossroads Marathon: