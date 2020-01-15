Salina Regional Health Center Earns Accreditation.

Salina Regional Health Center has been awarded accreditation.

According to the hospital, they have received accreditation through the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP), the nation’s original independent, accreditation program recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Accreditation confirms that Salina Regional is providing high-quality care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

“Salina Regional Health Center clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety,” said Meg Gravesmill, CEO of the Accreditation Association for Hospitals and Health Systems (AAHHS), HFAP’s non-profit parent company. “We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough on-site review of the hospital and its affiliated clinics against recognized national standards for patient safety, quality improvement, and environmental safety. Salina Regional has earned the distinction of HFAP accreditation through its performance in successfully meeting those standards.”

“We’re proud to achieve this prestigious accreditation,” said Joel Phelps, CEO of Salina Regional Health Center. “Earning HFAP accreditation is a significant achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community. In fact, quality is consistently the priority focus in our strategic plans and goals.”

About HFAP

HFAP is a nationally recognized program of AAHHS offering accreditation and specialty certifications to serve a range of healthcare organizations. Originally established in 1945, HFAP is the original healthcare accreditation program in the United States. HFAP holds deeming authority from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and also is recognized by state governments and regulatory bodies, and insurers.

HFAP’s mission is to be the valued partner for healthcare organizations committed to improving their quality of care, through accreditation/certification standards and continuing education, with a focus on advancing the health and welfare of their communities. For more information, visit www.hfap.org.