Salina Red Cross Helping Iowa Tornado Victims

Volunteers from Salina are helping in Iowa where several communities are recovering from a series of tornadoes. A series of damaging tornadoes struck Iowa last week, including an EF-3 that caused widespread damage in Marshalltown.

The Kansas Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle and a two-volunteer team left Salina on Saturday and headed to Iowa.

According to the North Central Kansa Chapter of the American Red Cross, the most damaged area is the community of Marsalltown, Iowa which suffered a direct hit from an EF-3 tornado.

Saturday, the Emergency Response Vehicle based out of Salina loaded up with emergency supplies and a two-volunteer team to head to Iowa to join the national relief effort. Two additional Emergency Response Vehicle’s with volunteer teams are deploying from Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska as well. Red Cross volunteers from Kansas and Nebraska will support the American Red Cross Serving Greater Iowa to provide emergent needs of safe shelter, food and water, but also clean-up supplies, community resources and emotional support to begin the recovery process.

For those wanting to help those affected by local and national disasters, Becky LaPolice, Red Cross Executive Director for Central and Western Kansas suggests the following:

1. Become a Red Cross Volunteer. Thousands of volunteers are needed to support everyday relief efforts. Go to www.volunteerconnection.redcross.org to begin the application process.

2. Roll up Your Sleeve. The need for blood is constant. Summer time is always a critical time to keep up with providing the nation’s safest blood supply. Find the nearest blood drive at www.redcrossblood.org

3. Make a Financial Gift. This is the best way to help us respond to all disasters, big and small, down the street, across the country or around the world. You CAN be that difference. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, finding a blood donation site, or making a financial gift, visit www.redcross.org,or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.