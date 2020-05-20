Salina Recycling Center Readies to Reopen

Collection of recycled items is set to resume in Salina.

According to the City of Salina, the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will reopen on Wednesday, June 3rd. The facility will have several modifications to its operating hours and procedures, resulting from expected budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the April safer-at-home order.

Temporary Hours of Operation

Vehicle Traffic

Long lines are expected during the first few weeks . Please be patient as we work to process a higher than normal amount of recyclables.

There may be two lines formed with separate trucks within the fenced – in area , one inside the building and one outside the building ( on the north side) to help facilitate a larger number of customers .

Motorists may be directed to turn left (south) when exiting the facility onto the gravel area to prevent traffic jams from the anticipated line of cars and the construction on North Street between Santa Fe Avenue and North Ninth Street.