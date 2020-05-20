Salina Recycling Center Readies to Reopen

Collection of recycled items is set to resume in Salina.
According to the City of Salina, the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will reopen on Wednesday, June 3rd. The facility will have several modifications to its operating hours and procedures, resulting from expected budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the April safer-at-home order.
Temporary Hours of Operation
- Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
Vehicle Traffic
- Long lines are expected during the first few weeks. Please be patient as we work to process a higher than normal amount of recyclables.
- There may be two lines formed with separate trucks within the fenced–in area, one inside the building and one outside the building (on the north side) to help facilitate a larger number ofcustomers.
- Motorists may be directed to turn left (south) when exiting the facility onto the gravel area to prevent traffic jams from the anticipated line of cars and the construction on North Street between Santa Fe Avenue and North Ninth Street.
- As the number of customers is reduced, staff may return to its normal operation of a single lane of traffic inside the building only and allow exiting in either direction.
Plastic Bags
- Plastic bags will no longer be accepted for transporting recyclables (paper, newsprint, plastic containers, aluminum, steel, cardboard, etc.)
- Plastic bags will continue to be allowed for transporting shredded paper only.
End–of–day Gate Closure
- At about 3:45 p.m. (Wednesday – Friday) and 11:45 a.m. (Saturdays), a staff member will walk the line of customers, if any, and inform them the facility will be closing in 15 minutes.
- At 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on Saturdays, the gates will be closed. Anyone waiting in line outside the gates will have to come back when the facility is opened again.
The Household Hazardous Waste facility will remain closed for the time being. A separate announcement will be provided to the public when it is reopened.