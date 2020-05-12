Salina, KS

Salina Ready for Return of Passengers

KSAL StaffMay 12, 2020

Airline, TSA, and Airport Authority staff are ready for the return of passengers to the M.J. Kennedy Air Terminal.

Already there has been a slight increase in passengers boarding daily United Express flights to the Denver International Airport. United Express flights flown by SkyWest Airlines operate daily to Denver with connections to destinations throughout the USA.

Passengers arriving at the Salina Regional Airport will be greeted by airline and TSA staff who now wear protective masks and gloves for passenger check-in, passenger screening and boarding. Passenger ticketing and screening podiums are equipped with sneeze guards. Arriving passengers will be required to wear face masks on the flight to Denver and beyond.

SkyWest personnel clean the 50-passenger Canadair regional jet every night using an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer and deep cleaning all cabin surfaces. United has established protocols for cleaning and disinfecting all aircraft in its network.

United’s cabin cleaning procedures can be viewed at:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Travel Updates

 

