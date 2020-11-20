Library to Limit Access

The Salina Public Library will limit access to its facility beginning Sunday.

According to the library, after careful consideration of the current COVID-19 risks, they are temporarily closing their building to the public starting Sunday, Nov. 22. Pickup Service will be available in the north lobby from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and digital services are available any time through the library’s website. No Pickup Service will be available Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday Nov. 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Pickup Service allows library cardholders to place holds on items they wish to check out by logging into their online accounts or by calling the library at 785-825-4624. Once library staff has collected the requested items, they will contact patrons to arrange a pickup date and time block. Items will be left on a table in the north entrance of the library labeled with the patron’s last name and first initial.

Access to e-books, audiobooks and more are available through the library’s website — salinapubliclibrary.org. Learning options like the online language-learning platform, Mango, and the popular genealogy research service, Ancestry.com, are also available through the website.

Virtual programs and take and make programs will continue. Patrons should visit salinapubliclibrary.org/events to browse our programs and to register for things like Monday Night Virtual Book Discussion and the Community Recipe Book. Storytime and LEGO Club can be found on the library Facebook page (Salina Public Library).

The library will continue to monitor the situation and announce updates as decisions are made.