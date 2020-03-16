Salina Public Library Closing

The Salina Public Library is closing for an indefinite period of time.

According to the organization, they continue to actively monitor information regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, the library will be closed until further notice.

All materials can be returned after the library reopens. All fines incurred during the time that the library is closed will be removed from patron accounts. Please do not return items to library bookdrops during this time.

Those who have registered and paid for events through the library’s CLASS program will receive refunds. Library staff will be in contact with CLASS students.

The library offers a variety of digital services patrons can utilize from the comfort of your home. Visit salinapubliclibrary.org to use Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RBDigital with your library card. Research and online learning resources can also be accessed through the library’s website, as well as further updates on library services.