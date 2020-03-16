Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 36 °

Salina Public Library Closing

Todd PittengerMarch 16, 2020

The Salina Public Library is closing for an indefinite period of time.

According to the organization, they continue to actively monitor information regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, the library will be closed until further notice.

All materials can be returned after the library reopens. All fines incurred during the time that the library is closed will be removed from patron accounts. Please do not return items to library bookdrops during this time.

Those who have registered and paid for events through the library’s CLASS program will receive refunds. Library staff will be in contact with CLASS students.

The library offers a variety of digital services patrons can utilize from the comfort of your home. Visit salinapubliclibrary.org to use Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RBDigital with your library card. Research and online learning resources can also be accessed through the library’s website, as well as further updates on library services.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Kansas News

Salina Public Library Closing

The Salina Public Library is closing for an indefinite period of time. According to the organizatio...

March 16, 2020 Comments

Salvation Army Making Changes to St...

COVID-19 Kansas News

March 16, 2020

Steve Stanard to Coach Linebackers ...

Sports News

March 16, 2020

Salina Arena Postpones All Events T...

COVID-19 Kansas News

March 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Public Library Clo...
March 16, 2020Comments
Salvation Army Making Cha...
March 16, 2020Comments
Salina Arena Postpones Al...
March 16, 2020Comments
City and County Commissio...
March 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH