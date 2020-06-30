Salina, KS

Salina Public Buses to Require Masks

Todd PittengerJune 30, 2020

Those using public transportation in the Salina area will be required to wear a face covering.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, OCCK, Inc. Transportation will be requiring face masks for all passengers on all transportation services including CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, City of Abilene, and KanConnect public transportation beginning at start of business this Friday, and continuing until further notice.

According to the organization, A small number of masks will be available upon request for passengers each day starting on Friday. However, all passengers must have their own masks starting Monday, July 13th,  in order to board transportation vehicles.

Social distancing guidelines will still be followed.

Extensive cleaning of vehicles is still taking place.

Service levels will be adjusted as the situation warrants.  Information will be submitted to the media, posted on Facebook and the OCCK Transportation website.

