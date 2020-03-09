Salina Preparing to Pub Crawl Again

The streets of Downtown Salina will be filled with revelers dressed in green this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Salina will celebrate again this year with a downtown pub crawl.

The seventh annual Salina Downtown Inc.’s St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl is this Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

This event has ten participating downtown bars and restaurants. They include:

AJ’s Bar and Grill

Big Nose Kate’s

Blue Skye Brewery & Eats

Coop’s Pizzeria

Johnny Rotten’s Burger Bar & Wienery

Martinelli’s Little Italy

Mollie Hatchet’s

Old Chicago

Paramount Bar

The Voo

The cost of the pub crawl is $15 for early registration, $20 day of event (T-shirt size and availability are not guaranteed). The fee gets you a St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl T-shirt; a souvenir coozie, wrist band, drink specials at the participating downtown restaurants and bars, and a free cab ride home courtesy of Sunflower Taxi.

To register go to salinadowntown.org and click on the St. Paddy’s Day logo.

For those that might have had a little too much to drink, Sunflower Taxi is offering free rides home until 9pm.

Pub crawl events in downtown Salina are popular, with what have become annual Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day themed crawls.