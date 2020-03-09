Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 31 °

Salina Preparing to Pub Crawl Again

Todd PittengerMarch 9, 2020

The streets of Downtown Salina will be filled with revelers dressed in green this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Salina will celebrate again this year with a downtown pub crawl.

The seventh annual Salina Downtown Inc.’s St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl is this Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

This event has ten participating downtown bars and restaurants.  They include:

  • AJ’s Bar and Grill
  • Big Nose Kate’s
  • Blue Skye Brewery & Eats
  • Coop’s Pizzeria
  • Johnny Rotten’s Burger Bar & Wienery
  • Martinelli’s Little Italy
  • Mollie Hatchet’s
  • Old Chicago
  • Paramount Bar
  • The Voo

The cost of the pub crawl is $15 for early registration, $20 day of event (T-shirt size and availability are not guaranteed). The fee gets you a St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl T-shirt; a souvenir coozie, wrist band, drink specials at the participating downtown restaurants and bars, and a free cab ride home courtesy of Sunflower Taxi.

To register go to salinadowntown.org and click on the St. Paddy’s Day logo.

For those that might have had a little too much to drink, Sunflower Taxi  is offering free rides home until 9pm.

Pub crawl events in downtown Salina are popular, with what have become annual Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day themed crawls.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Preparing to Pub Crawl Again

The streets of Downtown Salina will be filled with revelers dressed in green this St. Patrick's Day ...

March 9, 2020 Comments

Good Samaritans Secretly Pay Studen...

Top News

March 9, 2020

Governor Kelly Partners With Nation...

Top News

March 9, 2020

Driver Passed Out at RR Crossing

Kansas News

March 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Preparing to Pub C...
March 9, 2020Comments
Driver Passed Out at RR C...
March 9, 2020Comments
Salina Chase Ends in McPh...
March 9, 2020Comments
Tilt Trailer Stolen
March 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH