Salina Police Warn of Scam

A Salina bank helps protect a woman from being the victim of an online scam.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a 74-year-old woman noticed multiple charges on her credit card statement for $140 and called the company.

The account was then frozen. Moments later the woman got a pop-up notice claiming to be Apple Support. She called the number and was told her phone and computer had been hacked and was being used to download child porn.

To fix the problem, the scammer instructed her to talk with no one and drive by herself to Sunflower Bank to withdraw over $6,000 from her checking and savings accounts.

The woman did confide in her husband and both were counseled at the bank that they could be caught up in a scam.

Loss in the case is listed at $140, but police add it could have been much more costly.