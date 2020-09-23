Salina, KS

Salina Police Receive Grant Funding

Todd PittengerSeptember 23, 2020

The Salina Police Department is among law enforcement agencies receiving a portion of $2,552,834 in Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants through the Department of Justice to support Kansas law enforcement.

According to U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s office, the JAG program provides states, tribes and local governments with resources to support a wide range of programs each year, such as: law enforcement; prosecution; indigent defense; courts; crime prevention and education; corrections and community corrections; drug treatment and enforcement; planning; evaluation; technology improvement; crime victim and witness initiatives; mental health programs; and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

JAG Program Grant Recipients:

  • Sedgwick County: $370,543
  • City of Lawrence: $26,949
  • Unified Government of Wyandotte County: $88,514
  • City of Garden City: $12,509
  • City of Leavenworth: $24,384
  • City of Newton: $10,376
  • City of Topeka: $64,995
  • City of Hutchison: $17,322
  • City of Salina: $18,475
  • City of Olathe: $69,721
  • Riley County: $19,628
  • City of Junction City: $11,788
  • Executive Office of The State of Kansas: $1,817,630

