Salina Police Raising Awareness of Roadway Safety

KSAL StaffFebruary 10, 2022

The Salina Police Department has issued the following release:

Beginning February 21 through March 4, the Salina Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with increased enforcement near high schools to raise awareness on roadway safety. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens (15-18 years old) in the United States, ahead of all other types of injury, disease or violence. Officers will issue citations to any individual who refuses to obey the traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting or failing to buckle up. Remind teens that driving is a privilege and encourage them to learn about the importance of driving safely.

