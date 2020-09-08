Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 44 °

Salina Police Log: 9-8-20

Jeremy BohnSeptember 8, 2020

Salina Police are investigating a couple of motorcycle thefts that occurred over the weekend. The thefts are not believed to be related.

A 2020 X-Pro VADER, JIANGSU BAODIAO BD 125-8 motorcycle is stolen between Thursday night and Saturday morning from the 200 block of N. Chicago. Nickolas Grace, 26, Salina, is the owner and says that the bike is white in color with red bars. The motorcycle is valued at $1,000.

 

The second theft involves a 1981 Honda CX500 motorcycle from the 600 block of S. 2nd St. It is believed to have been stolen between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning from the apartment complex. The owner, William Gibbons, 64, Salina, says the bike is valued at $3,000 and has a Kansas antique tag: 52133. The missing motorcycle is black in color.

Neither theft is believed to be related.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Police Log: 9-8-20

Salina Police are investigating a couple of motorcycle thefts that occurred over the weekend. The th...

September 8, 2020 Comments

Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 9-8-20

Kansas News

September 8, 2020

Pedestrian Hurt in Accident Involvi...

Top News

September 8, 2020

KSU Poly Launches UAS Fire and HAZM...

Top News

September 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log: 9-8-20
September 8, 2020Comments
Saline County SheriffR...
September 8, 2020Comments
VIDEO: Bethany Coach Brea...
September 8, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Impacting Kansas...
September 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH