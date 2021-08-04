Salina Police Log 8-4-21

Police are investigating the theft of an 18-foot trailer that

was stolen sometime between July 31 and August 2 from a lot at 111 N. Wisconsin. The black, trailer is owned by Collier Leasing and has ramps chained to the side. Loss is listed at $1,800.

Someone went over a locked fence at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1920 E. Crawford and entered an unlocked RV on the property sometime between June 28 and August 2. Police say the suspect stole a Sony brand receiver and equalizer from the camper. Loss is $500. Investigators are reviewing video footage in the case.