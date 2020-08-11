Salina Police Log 8-11-20

Authorities are investigating a rash of damage to property cases that could be related. Police say sometime between midnight Friday and 9:20am someone shattered a glass window at the AT&T building, 137 S. 7th Street. Damage is listed at $1,200.

Another nearby business was also vandalized during the same time frame. Police say a window on an overhead shop door at Downtown Auto, 119 S. 8th was smashed with a piece of concrete. Damage is estimated at $200.

A 2003 Honda Element had the driver’s window shattered and dents in the door after apparently being struck by a rock or brick while the car was parked in the 300 block of Raymond. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle. Total damage is estimated at $1,700. The vandalism took place sometime between Friday night at 10pm and Saturday morning at 9:10am.