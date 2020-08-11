Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 71 °

Salina Police Log 8-11-20

KSAL StaffAugust 11, 2020

Authorities are investigating a rash of damage to property cases that could be related. Police say sometime between midnight Friday and 9:20am someone shattered a glass window at the AT&T building, 137 S. 7th Street. Damage is listed at $1,200.

Another nearby business was also vandalized during the same time frame. Police say a window on an overhead shop door at Downtown Auto, 119 S. 8th was smashed with a piece of concrete. Damage is estimated at $200.

 

A 2003 Honda Element had the driver’s window shattered and dents in the door after apparently being struck by a rock or brick while the car was parked in the 300 block of Raymond. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle. Total damage is estimated at $1,700. The vandalism took place sometime between Friday night at 10pm and Saturday morning at 9:10am.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Power, Hand Tools Stolen

A work crew returns to a Salina home they were remodeling and discovered that their tools had been s...

August 11, 2020 Comments

Salina Police Log 8-11-20

Kansas News

August 11, 2020

Drug, Speeding Charges

Kansas News

August 11, 2020

KSU Natatorium to Close Permanently

Kansas News

August 11, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Power, Hand Tools Stolen
August 11, 2020Comments
Salina Police Log 8-11-20
August 11, 2020Comments
Drug, Speeding Charges
August 11, 2020Comments
KSU Natatorium to Close P...
August 11, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH