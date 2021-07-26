Salina Police Log 7-26-21

Salina Police are investigating the theft of black pickup from a local auto dealer. Police say sometime between Thursday night and Saturday morning, someone drove a 2018 GMC crew cab truck off the lot at Conklin Cars, 2700 S. 9th. Staff told investigators the keys are still in the office. The truck is valued at $47,000.

A generator was stolen from a truck bed. Police say sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, someone removed a Tri-fuel power generator from the back of a 2004 Ford pickup that was parked at the Quality Inn, 2110 W. Crawford. The generator is valued at $4,300. Police are looking at area video as the investigation continues.