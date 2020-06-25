Salina Police Log 6-25-20

Authorities are looking for a man who shop lifted a couple of baby monitors from Target on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the man had a black mask, white hat and blue jeans when he walked in, placed the merchandise in a drawstring bag and walked out. Authorities say he may be linked to other shoplifting incidents around town. Loss is listed at $450.

A 56-year-old Salina woman contacted police after receiving a letter from the Department of Labor this week regarding her unemployment benefits. The woman told police she has a job and has not filed for assistance. Authorities point at the case as a reminder to guard your personal information.