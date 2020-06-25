Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 72 °

Salina Police Log 6-25-20

KSAL StaffJune 25, 2020

Authorities are looking for a man who shop lifted a couple of baby monitors from Target on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the man had a black mask, white hat and blue jeans when he walked in, placed the merchandise in a drawstring bag and walked out. Authorities say he may be linked to other shoplifting incidents around town. Loss is listed at $450.

A 56-year-old Salina woman contacted police after receiving a letter from the Department of Labor this week regarding her unemployment benefits. The woman told police she has a job and has not filed for assistance. Authorities point at the case as a reminder to guard your personal information.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Police Log 6-25-20

Authorities are looking for a man who shop lifted a couple of baby monitors from Target on Tuesday a...

June 25, 2020 Comments

Table, Bench Stolen

Kansas News

June 25, 2020

10th Annual Night with the Yotes se...

Sports News

June 25, 2020

30th Annual Kansas Grand Slam Kicks...

Sports News

June 25, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 6-25-20
June 25, 2020Comments
Table, Bench Stolen
June 25, 2020Comments
Saharan Dust Could Impact...
June 25, 2020Comments
Free Public Transportatio...
June 25, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH