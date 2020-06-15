Salina Police Log: 6-15-20

Salina Police are investigating two unrelated incidents.

The first is a vehicle burglary which occurred between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at residence at No. 50 Wildcat Cir. The owners left both of their vehicles unlocked allowing someone to go through them. Stolen is a black and white Ogio laptop bag with an ASUS laptop, both Iowa and Kan. notary stamps and miscellaneous other items. The stolen bag has “One Vision Aviation” on it. There are no suspects and the loss is $1,700.

A truck is vandalized at a home in the 800 block of S. Ohio St. It occurred between late Thursday night and the early morning hours Friday. Someone used what appears to be a key and made scratch markings all the way down the driver’s side of a 1998 GMC pickup truck. It appears that “ugly” was also written in to the tailgate of the truck as well. The owner says that $1,000 worth of damage is done.