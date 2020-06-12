Salina Police Log: 6-12-20

There are two burglaries and a theft that Salina Police are investigating, however, all three cases are not related.

Salina Police are in search of a small trailer. It was taken from a residence in the 900 block of N. 9th St. The trailer was in its spot at 7 a.m. Thursday, however, a neighbor noticed it was gone by 11:30 a.m. The trailer is silver in color and is 5 feet by 8 feet long. The trailer is valued at $2,700.

SPD are investigating a burglary of a business on Thursday. The burglary occurred between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday at Salina Wrecker, 850 E. North St. Stolen are 10 truck batteries, two CB radios that were taken out of various vehicles on the lot and a single tire and rim. Total loss is $2,500. Police are waiting on video surveillance from the business to be handed over.

A laptop is stolen from a vehicle in Salina. The vehicle burglary happened between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday from the 600 block of Berkshire Dr. The vehicle is a 2011 Ford Focus and the owner thought that he had locked the vehicle. The owner, though, noticed that the contents of the glove box were on the floor and his laptop back–that was in the back seat–is missing. The laptop bag was found near his residence at a church yard at 1111 Elmhurst Blvd. A Lenovo Thinkpad T570 valued at $1,500 is missing. There are no suspects.