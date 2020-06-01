Salina Police Log: 6-1

Salina Police are searching for a van that was stolen from the 1200 block of N. 8th St. between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. Authorities say the van is a 2000 Chevy Venture that is white in color with a Kansas tag: 797-MXS. The van also has a “T-100” decal sticker on the front driver’s side panel. The owner lost the keys a month ago and believes that the thief could have used them to gain entry, however, there are no suspects. The van is valued at $2,000.

An antique tractor has gone missing late last week in Salina. Law enforcement say that it was stolen from a side lawn, near a storage building in the 400 block of N. 7th St. The tractor is a 1940s Ferguson TE20 antique tractor that is gray in color. The tractor had a flat right side rear tire. Authorities say it was stolen between 8 a.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The tractor is valued at $2,500.