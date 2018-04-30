Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 66 °

Salina Police Log 4-30-18

KSAL StaffApril 30, 2018

Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after a thief broke into a taped up window on a 2005 Ford Taurus parked in the 1400 block of E. Iron and removed numerous items from the car’s trunk. Sometime between 6pm Friday evening and 8am Saturday, someone stole a woman’s high school class ring, a gold bracelet, 2 watches and a digital camera. Loss is listed at $1,000.

 

A 58-year-old Salina woman told police she was shopping on Saturday around 4:30pm at Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th, when someone took the wallet out of her purse and left the store before she reached the checkout and noticed it was gone. The victim told officers she had $2,000 cash in the wallet.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Police Log 4-30-18

Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after a thief broke into a taped up window on a 2005 For...

April 30, 2018 Comments

Teen Arrested in Assault

Top News

April 30, 2018

Skid Loader Destroyed in Fire

Top News

April 30, 2018

Merrifield Delivers in Royals’ Win

Sports News

April 30, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 4-30-18
April 30, 2018Comments
“Earthquake” ...
April 29, 2018Comments
New Sculptures to Appear
April 29, 2018Comments
Driver Killed When Airbor...
April 29, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH