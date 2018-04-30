Salina Police Log 4-30-18

Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after a thief broke into a taped up window on a 2005 Ford Taurus parked in the 1400 block of E. Iron and removed numerous items from the car’s trunk. Sometime between 6pm Friday evening and 8am Saturday, someone stole a woman’s high school class ring, a gold bracelet, 2 watches and a digital camera. Loss is listed at $1,000.

A 58-year-old Salina woman told police she was shopping on Saturday around 4:30pm at Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th, when someone took the wallet out of her purse and left the store before she reached the checkout and noticed it was gone. The victim told officers she had $2,000 cash in the wallet.