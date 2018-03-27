Salina Police Log 3-27-18

A Bennington woman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center on Monday afternoon after an SUV slammed into the back of a pickup truck she was driving. Police say 40-year-old Karrie Lowe was transported to the hospital by EMS to be treated for head and neck pain. Captain Mike Sweeney reports that around 2:45pm, an SUV driven by 22-year-old Alexis Calvin was traveling northbound in the 700 block of South Ohio and failed to stop when Lowe’s 2015 Ford F250 slowed down to make a left turn. Calvin’s SUV then collided with the back end of the Ford.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Tara Holtz and 40-year-old Michael Walle on Monday after concerned neighbors saw the two inside an unoccupied home in the 1400 block of S. 11th. Police arrived and learned the two did not have permission to be inside the home. They also allegedly stole some headache medicine, pain relief ointment, bath salts, bathtub plug and dental floss.