Salina Police Log 2-24-20

A vehicle stolen from Salina was recovered in Lawrence undamaged over the weekend. Police say a 2008 Ford Taurus X was stolen from the parking lot at the Chapel Ridge Apartments. A photography light kit was in the vehicle too. The thief used a stolen Kansas dealer tag from Wichita on the car before abandoning the Ford in northeast Kansas. The Taurus is valued at $8,000.

Police are looking for a bike thief after a worker at Corkey’s Diner discovered his red, Trek bicycle was stolen sometime last Wednesday afternoon from outside the restaurant located at 145 S. Santa Fe Ave. The bike has a pack-rack on the back and is valued at $1,000. The bike’s owner reported the loss on Sunday to police.