Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 30 °

Salina Police Log 2-24-20

KSAL StaffFebruary 24, 2020

A vehicle stolen from Salina was recovered in Lawrence undamaged over the weekend. Police say a 2008 Ford Taurus X was stolen from the parking lot at the Chapel Ridge Apartments. A photography light kit was in the vehicle too. The thief used a stolen Kansas dealer tag from Wichita on the car before abandoning the Ford in northeast Kansas. The Taurus is valued at $8,000.

 

Police are looking for a bike thief after a worker at Corkey’s Diner discovered his red, Trek bicycle was stolen sometime last Wednesday afternoon from outside the restaurant located at 145 S. Santa Fe Ave. The bike has a pack-rack on the back and is valued at $1,000. The bike’s owner reported the loss on Sunday to police.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Police Log 2-24-20

A vehicle stolen from Salina was recovered in Lawrence undamaged over the weekend. Police say a 2008...

February 24, 2020 Comments

Gun Safe Found

Kansas News

February 24, 2020

Arrest Made after Gunshot

Kansas News

February 24, 2020

Second Degree Murder Verdict in Sal...

Top News

February 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 2-24-20
February 24, 2020Comments
Gun Safe Found
February 24, 2020Comments
Arrest Made after Gunshot
February 24, 2020Comments
Ninth Most Wanted Arrest
February 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH