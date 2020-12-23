Salina Police Log 12-23-20

Damage to property occurred on December 12 through December 19 at the Emmanuel Foursquare Church located at 1325 E. Cloud Street. Officers were sent to the church where the staff advised that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the church’s 2011 white Ford van, which was parked in the church parking lot. Total loss is estimate at $540.00.

A theft occurred in the 200 block of N. Santa Fe on Monday between 5pm and 7:30pm. Police say a man had left a package of hats, which had a farm logo, on the hood of his vehicle. Security footage showed another man pushing a cart and walking a dog, wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing, who walked into the parking garage and took the box of hats and left. The value of the hats in $250.00. A photo of the person was provided by the victim.