Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 32 °

Salina Police Log 12-17-18

KSAL StaffDecember 17, 2018

Police are looking for a thief who broke into a parked car in the 300 block of West Republic and stole $1,000 cash from a woman’s purse. Police say someone broke the door handle on a 2007 Pontiac Torrent and also damaged the door frame to enter the vehicle and take the cash.

 

A semi-truck owned by a Salt Lake City company was damaged in the parking lot at Lowe’s Home Improvement store located at 3035 S. 9th. Police say sometime between 4:30pm and 8:30pm on Friday, someone broke into a 2018 International tractor truck and stole a $100 headset. They also reportedly damaged the steering column and broke the gear shift. Loss and damage is listed at $1,100.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Westar Warns of Scammers

Westar Energy and KCP&L are alerting customers of a scam. They say imposters claiming to work fo...

December 17, 2018 Comments

Salina Man Used Lucky Dime to Scrat...

Top News

December 17, 2018

Salina Police Log 12-17-18

Kansas News

December 17, 2018

Wedding Rings Missing

Kansas News

December 17, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 12-17-1...
December 17, 2018Comments
Wedding Rings Missing
December 17, 2018Comments
$90K Jeep Stolen
December 17, 2018Comments
Rob Riggle Tickets Now Av...
December 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH