Salina Police Log 12-17-18

Police are looking for a thief who broke into a parked car in the 300 block of West Republic and stole $1,000 cash from a woman’s purse. Police say someone broke the door handle on a 2007 Pontiac Torrent and also damaged the door frame to enter the vehicle and take the cash.

A semi-truck owned by a Salt Lake City company was damaged in the parking lot at Lowe’s Home Improvement store located at 3035 S. 9th. Police say sometime between 4:30pm and 8:30pm on Friday, someone broke into a 2018 International tractor truck and stole a $100 headset. They also reportedly damaged the steering column and broke the gear shift. Loss and damage is listed at $1,100.