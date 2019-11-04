Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 31 °

Salina Police Log 11-4-19

KSAL StaffNovember 4, 2019

Police are investigating a burglary at a Salina motel after a man from Manhattan, Ks found his room emptied. Police say 27-year-old Domonic Oden returned to his room at Motel 6, 635 W. Diamond Drive Friday after work to find his property missing. The motel double booked the room to a couple from Colorado who allegedly took his clothes, religious necklaces and $250 in cash and drove away. Loss is listed at $1,000.

 

A 21-year-old Salina man was scammed out of $1,000 after answering an ad on the internet. The victim told investigators he found a company that promised to pay him to have his vehicle wrapped with advertising. Police say he received a $3,900 check and spent $1,000 before being informed by his bank the check was forged.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

17K Zero-Turn Mower Stolen

An enclosed box trailer with a high-end mower inside was stolen from a Saline County property. Ac...

November 4, 2019 Comments

Salina Police Log 11-4-19

Kansas News

November 4, 2019

9mm Gun Fired at Party

Kansas News

November 4, 2019

Injury Crash Near Solomon

Kansas News

November 4, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

17K Zero-Turn Mower Stole...
November 4, 2019Comments
Salina Police Log 11-4-19
November 4, 2019Comments
9mm Gun Fired at Party
November 4, 2019Comments
Injury Crash Near Solomon
November 4, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH