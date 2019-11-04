Salina Police Log 11-4-19

Police are investigating a burglary at a Salina motel after a man from Manhattan, Ks found his room emptied. Police say 27-year-old Domonic Oden returned to his room at Motel 6, 635 W. Diamond Drive Friday after work to find his property missing. The motel double booked the room to a couple from Colorado who allegedly took his clothes, religious necklaces and $250 in cash and drove away. Loss is listed at $1,000.

A 21-year-old Salina man was scammed out of $1,000 after answering an ad on the internet. The victim told investigators he found a company that promised to pay him to have his vehicle wrapped with advertising. Police say he received a $3,900 check and spent $1,000 before being informed by his bank the check was forged.