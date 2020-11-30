Salina Police Log: 11-30-20

Salina Police report on three unrelated incidents:

A light blue Ford Focus is stolen from a parking lot at 621 N. Santa Fe Ave. The vehicle belongs to the Salina Journal, 333 S. 4th St. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen between Sunday morning and Monday morning after the keys were left in the driver’s side door. The car is valued at $1,500.

A blue hydraulic jack and a red engine stand are stolen from Mid Kansas Repair, 314 W. Cloud St. Witnesses observed a white male wearing a white hat, black mask and a gray hoodie dragging the items down the alley in the 300 block of Woodlawn at 9:45 a.m. Friday. Officers were able to locate tracks of the stolen items back to the property, however, the items were left by the suspect and since returned to the business. The equipment stolen is valued at $600.

The driver of a car is sent to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-car crash on Wednesday. 44-year-old Stephanine Cardinal, Salina, was sent to the hospital after her vehicle was hit by a truck in the 300 block of N. Broadway Blvd. at 7 a.m. Wednesday. She sustained injuries to her face from airbag deployment. The driver of the truck, 56-year-old Todd Linenberger, Salina, was cited for limitations on speed and no proof of insurance.